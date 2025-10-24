'Will probably get quite emotional': Sophie Devine on WODI retirement

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine expressed her disappointment after her team's early exit from the ICC Women's World Cup . The emotional press conference came in stark contrast to her demeanor before the match. Devine, who is set to retire from Women's ODIs on Sunday, reflected on New Zealand's loss to India and spoke about pride in the younger players coming through. Here are further details.

Emotional reflection Devine proud of younger players Devine said, "I don't really want to think too much about it because I probably get quite emotional around it." She was proud of her team's performance, especially the younger players like Izzy Gaze and Brooke Halliday. "When you think about the likes of Izzy [Gaze], Brooke [Halliday], Melie Kerr, Eden Carson...it certainly makes it easier when I do step away after the next game," she added.

Match analysis New Zealand's World Cup campaign New Zealand's must-win game against hosts India ended in disappointment as they faltered in both innings. Despite Halliday and Gaze scoring half-centuries, they couldn't keep up with the asking rate of a DLS-adjusted target of 325 runs in 44 overs. Devine said, "It's always hard when you get a partnership of 200 plus, you're going to be under pressure."

Leadership insights Devine on mental challenges of leadership Devine, who has been a leader for New Zealand, also spoke about the mental challenges of leadership. She said, "I think the really important thing for me is to be authentic... I think sometimes people forget that we're human beings and that we do have emotions." Despite her disappointment at losing this game, Devine remained proud of what her team had achieved.

Tactical choice Defending her decision to bowl 1st Defending her decision to bowl first on a hot day in Navi Mumbai, Devine said it was made with rain and a potential DLS scenario in mind. "In cricket with Duckworth-Lewis you want to bat second so you know what you're chasing," she explained. Despite their early defeats and weather disruptions, Devine remained hopeful for her team's final league game against England on Sunday.