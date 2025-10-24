Shubman Gill joins this unwanted list of Indian captains (ODIs) 

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the sixth Indian captain to lose his first two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as skipper, according to Cricbuzz. This unwanted feat comes after India's back-to-back defeats against Australia in the ongoing bilateral series. Other Indian skippers who faced similar challenges early in their captaincy careers include Dilip Vengsarkar and KL Rahul . Here are further details.

Captaincy challenges Tough start for Gill in ODI captaincy Gill, who succeeded Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, faced a tough challenge right from the start. India lost the first ODI by seven wickets in Perth and then suffered a two-wicket defeat in Adelaide. The latter loss was especially significant as it marked India's first ODI defeat at the Adelaide Oval in 17 years. Ajit Wadekar, Vengsarkar, Kris Srikkanth, Mohammad Azharuddin, and KL Rahul are the other Indians to lose their first two ODIs as captain.

Game impact Fielding errors cost India dear in Adelaide Gill's captaincy debut has been marred by missed chances on the field, which cost India dearly. Fielding errors, including three dropped catches — one off the dangerous Matt Short — kept Australia in control throughout their chase. Reflecting on the loss, Gill admitted that they were "15-20 runs short" and couldn't capitalize on key moments.

Batting prowess Centuries galore for Gill in 2025 Despite his early captaincy struggles, Gill's batting form has been nothing short of exceptional. The young opener has already scored over 1,500 international runs this year, including several centuries across formats. He also led India to success during his brief stint as Test captain earlier in the year, earning praise for his calm demeanor and tactical maturity.