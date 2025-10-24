Australia make key changes in white-ball squads for India series 

Australia 's cricket team has announced major changes to its ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming matches against India. New South Wales all-rounder Jack Edwards has been called up for his first international assignment, joining the ODI squad for the final match in Sydney. Meanwhile, star player Glenn Maxwell and pacer Ben Dwarshuis are set to make their comebacks in the latter part of the T20I series.

Squad changes Labuschagne released; Hazlewood, Abbott miss T20Is Marnus Labuschagne has been released from the ODI squad ahead of the final game in Sydney. He will prepare for Queensland's Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales, starting Tuesday at The Gabba. Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott will miss the latter part of the T20I series against India as they are set to play a round-four Shield match for NSW against Victoria starting November 10 at SCG.

Player recalls Kuhnemann, Philippe recalled Matthew Kuhnemann, who played the first ODI against India in Perth but missed the second due to Adam Zampa's return, has been recalled for the third game in Sydney. Josh Philippe, who also played the opening ODI but was dropped when Alex Carey returned, has been added to the T20I squad as a backup wicketkeeper. This is due to uncertainty over Josh Inglis's fitness after his calf strain.

Comeback Maxwell, Dwarshuis return Maxwell will be back for the last three T20I matches after missing the first two due to a wrist fracture sustained while bowling in New Zealand last month. Dwarshuis, who missed the ODI series and first three T20Is due to a calf injury, has been named for the fourth and fifth matches in Queensland.

Surprise inclusion Mahli Beardman gets maiden call-up Mahli Beardman, a 20-year-old pacer from Western Australia, has been called up for the last three T20Is. He was a surprise inclusion as an injury replacement in Australia's 2024 white-ball tour of England after just one List A match for WA. Despite coming off stress fractures over winter, he has made an impressive start to his T20 and List A career with Perth Scorchers and WA.

Information Australia squad for the third ODI vs India Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.