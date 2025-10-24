Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze's fifties go in vain against India
What's the story
India defeated New Zealand in Match 24 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday. The match in Navi Mumbai saw India post 340/3 in 49 overs. New Zealand were set a revised target of 325 from 44 overs and they managed 278/8. Notably, the likes of Brooke Halliday and Isabella Gaze fought valiantly for the White Ferns. Here are the details.
Knocks
Duo add 76 runs for the 6th wicket
New Zealand were 59/3 when Halliday arrived in the middle. She was part of a 56-run stand alongside Amelia Kerr (45). Halliday then added 39 runs with Maddy Green (20). She was joined by Gaze next when the score was 154/5. Together, the two added 76 runs for the 6th wicket. However, New Zealand were always playing catch up with India in control.
Stats
8th fifty for Halliday; maiden half-century for Gaze
Halliday's 81 from 84 balls had nine fours and a six. Meanwhile, Gaze's 65* from 51 balls was laced with 10 fours. Halliday has raced to 1,093 runs from 46 matches at 29.54. This was her 8th fifty. Gaze got to a total of 334 runs from 29 matches at 18.55. This was her maiden fifty.