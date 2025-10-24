Women's World Cup: Sri Lanka and Pakistan meet in Colombo

The weather in Colombo is a concern for the final group-stage match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The match, scheduled for Friday, is a dead rubber. Sri Lanka have already been knocked out of the tournament after India defeated New Zealand on Thursday by 53 runs (DLS method). Earlier, Pakistan also got eliminated. Here's more.

Team status Pakistan and Sri Lanka already out Pakistan has already been eliminated from the tournament after a heavy defeat to South Africa on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were in with a chance after last-over victory over Bangladesh on Monday. However, since India overcame New Zealand, the result eliminated Sri Lanka from the tournament due to India's vastly superior net run rate. Apart from Sri Lanka, India also knocked New Zealand out of the tournament.

Match preview Both teams aim for a morale-boosting win This match presents an opportunity for both Sri Lanka and Pakistan to end their campaigns on a high note. Pakistan are yet to win a game in this tournament, while rain denied them a probable victory over England. Sri Lanka's batting performance has been subpar so far, with captain Chamari Athapaththu playing a crucial role in the last over against Bangladesh.

Player spotlight Athapaththu deserves a strong finish Athapaththu, who will turn 36 in February, could be playing her last ODI World Cup match on Friday. She is a stalwart in Sri Lanka's cricketing history and deserves a strong finish if this is indeed her final major game. On the other hand, Pakistan's top run-scorer Sidra Amin has only managed 138 runs in five innings during this tournament.

Match conditions Possible changes and weather forecast Pakistan might look to bolster their batting order with possible inclusions of Eyman Fatima or Sadaf Shamas. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are likely to stick with the same XI from their win over Bangladesh. The weather in Colombo remains a major concern as the northeast monsoon shows no signs of relenting. Expect swing and seam due to rain, along with turn if the balls aren't too wet.