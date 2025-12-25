Year-ender: Players with most ODI wickets in 2025 (Full Members) 

The year 2025 saw some riveting bowling performances across formats. Some stellar spells were also witnessed in ODI cricket despite questions over the sustainability of this format. According to ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand's Matt Henry finished as the only player with over 30 ODI wickets. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at the players with the most ODI wickets (Full Members).

#1 Matt Henry (New Zealand): 31 wickets As mentioned, Henry topped the ODI wicket tally in 2025. The senior Kiwi seamer was at his best after returning to the format. In 13 matches, he accounted for 31 wickets at a remarkable average of 18.58. His economy rate and bowling strike rate were 5.16 and 21.58, respectively. Henry registered 3 four-wicket hauls, the most, and a fifer in ODIs this year.

Information Most wickets in Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand finished as the runners-up of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, losing the final to India. Henry starred for them throughout the campaign, taking 10 wickets at 16.70. No other bowler had 10-plus wickets.

#2 Adil Rashid (England): 30 wickets Among players from Full Members, England's Adil Rashid was the only other to take 30 ODI wickets this year. The star English wrist-spinner recorded 30 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 23.63. His tally includes an economy rate of 5.87, a bowling strike rate of 24.13, and 2 four-wicket hauls. No other spinner took over 25 ODI wickets in 2025 (Full Members).