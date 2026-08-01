Commonwealth Games: Tuvalu's boxer wins medal without winning a fight
What's the story
Tarona Taafaki, a boxer from Tuvalu, has won her country's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal - a bronze. The achievement comes despite her losing every round in her only bout in the women's 75kg class to India's Lovlina Borgohain. She lost every round on all three of the judges' cards. The unusual turn of events was due to the tournament's structure, which guaranteed Taafaki at least a bronze medal after five entrants entered the competition. Moreover, Taafaki received a bye to the last four.
Coach's perspective
For the people of Tuvalu, this medal means everything: Coach
Badi Taafaki, Tarona's coach and father, stressed the importance of the medal for Tuvalu.
He said, "For the people of Tuvalu, this medal means everything." He also highlighted that despite being one of the smallest nations in the world, a medal like this is hugely significant.
Badi Taafaki's son Pasoni lost his only bout at 70kg earlier in these Games.
Training grounds
Tarona and Pasoni are 2 oldest among 8 boxing siblings
Tarona and Pasoni are the two oldest among eight boxing siblings. They train in New Zealand, where better facilities are available.
Badi Taafaki said, "My children are very fortunate. They have opportunities and facilities that I never had."
He emphasized that boxing is their whole life and strength runs in their bloodline.
Training challenges
Athletes on the island train on its airport runway
Athletes on the island train on its airport runway, the most stable land mass.
Badi Taafaki said, "When a plane comes in, everyone moves aside."
He also expressed hope that winning medals would raise global awareness about Tuvalu and its climate change challenges.
Climate focus
Badi hopes the medal will raise awareness about climate change
Badi Taafaki hopes the medal will highlight Tuvalu's climate change emergency.
He said, "If we can win medals, more people around the world will recognize Tuvalu and begin to understand the challenges we face because of climate change."
He described coastal erosion as unbelievable and warned that some islands have lost half their land due to rising sea levels.
Feat
Is Tarona the first boxer with this feat?
Interestingly, Tarona is not the first boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal without winning a fight.
As per ESPN, Taylah Robertson of Australia also walked away with a bronze in the women's flyweight category on the Gold Coast in 2018.
She had lost her bout to England's Lisa Whiteside.