1st Test: Zimbabwe post 326/5 against Afghanistan on Day 1
What's the story
Zimbabwe made a strong start on the opening day of their first Test match against Afghanistan in Sharjah. They posted a total of 326 runs for the loss of five wickets in 87 overs. Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett were the main contributors to this score, with Taylor scoring an impressive century and Bennett remaining unbeaten at the end of play.
Match highlights
Taylor and Bennett lead Zimbabwe's charge
Zimbabwe's innings started with openers Innocent Kaia and Ben Curran putting up a solid 60-run partnership for the first wicket.
Kaia scored 34 off 51 balls, while Curran added another 42 runs in his 113-ball stay at the crease.
However, it was Taylor and Bennett who took charge after Curran's dismissal in the second session of play.
Partnership details
Solid partnership between Taylor and Bennett
Taylor and Bennett put up a solid 137-run stand for the third wicket, taking Zimbabwe from a comfortable position of 125/2 to a more commanding one.
The duo scored at a healthy rate without looking rushed.
By tea time, Zimbabwe had reached a healthy 213/2 with Taylor nearing his seventh Test century on 95 and Bennett on 36.
Match progression
Taylor departs for a well-deserved century
Taylor completed his century in the first over after the break, upper-cutting Mohammad Saleem for four off a short delivery.
However, soon after reaching his milestone, he fell to Hashmatullah Shahidi's flighted delivery around off stump.
He ended up scoring 131 runs off 168 balls. He slammed 14 fours and four sixes.
The experienced Craig Ervine and debutant Antum Naqvi were also dismissed by Zia-ur-Rehman later in the innings.
End of day 1
Late surge from Wessly Madhevere helps Zimbabwe end on high
Bennett remained unbeaten on 61 when Naqvi was dismissed and added another 39 runs in just 47 balls with Wessly Madhevere.
The duo ended the day without any further damage to Zimbabwe's innings.
Despite a late fightback from Afghanistan, Zimbabwe ended the first day on a strong note with their score at 326/5 in Sharjah.