Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor hammers his 7th hundred in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe made a strong start on Day 1 of the first Test against Afghanistan in Sharjah. The team posted a total of 326 runs for the loss of five wickets in 87 overs. Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett were the stars of the day, with Taylor scoring a century and Bennett remaining unbeaten on 71 runs. Here are further details and stats.
Presence
Taylor makes his presence felt
Taylor walked in when Zimbabwe were 60/1 in the 17th over.
Alongside Ben Curran, he was part of a 65-run stand off 109 balls for the 2nd wicket.
Brian Bennett joined Taylor when Zimbabwe were 125/2 and thwarted Afghanistan thereafter.
Their partnership of 137 runs was instrumental in taking Zimbabwe forward.
Taylor completed his century in the first over after the break, but just when Afghanistan seemed down and out,
Hashmatullah Shahidi's occasional offspin got him. He attempted an inside-out shot over the covers but mis-timed it to long-off.
Runs
Taylor surpasses 2,500 runs in Tests
Taylor's knock of 131 off 168 balls had 14 fours and four sixes.
Taylor surpassed 2,500 runs in the longest format for Zimbabwe during the course of his knock.
He owns 2,551 runs from 38 matches (73 innings) at 36.97. He has smashed 7 hundreds and 12 fifties.
He became the 4th Zimbabwe batter with 2,500-plus runs.
In 2 matches against the Afghans, he has amassed 163 runs at 81.5, as per Cricinfo.
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33rd FC hundred
Overall in First-Class cricket, he has scored 9,802 runs from 141 matches (253 innings) at 40-plus. He clocked his 33rd hundred in FC cricket (50s: 36).