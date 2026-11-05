Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor hammers his 7th hundred in Tests: Stats

Taylor walked in when Zimbabwe were 60/1 in the 17th over.

Alongside Ben Curran, he was part of a 65-run stand off 109 balls for the 2nd wicket.

Brian Bennett joined Taylor when Zimbabwe were 125/2 and thwarted Afghanistan thereafter.

Their partnership of 137 runs was instrumental in taking Zimbabwe forward.

Taylor completed his century in the first over after the break, but just when Afghanistan seemed down and out,

Hashmatullah Shahidi's occasional offspin got him. He attempted an inside-out shot over the covers but mis-timed it to long-off.