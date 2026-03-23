CA won't intervene in pitch preparation despite Ashes 

Cricket Australia (CA) has decided not to tighten its grip on Test pitches, despite the financial hit from last summer's Ashes series. The Perth and MCG Tests were completed in just two days, costing CA nearly AUD 15 million in profits. While CEO Todd Greenberg acknowledged the situation was "bad for business," he hasn't committed to greater involvement in pitch preparation.

Current approach CA's stance on pitch preparation CA doesn't dictate venues on the type of pitch to prepare but employs Les Burdett as a consultant to assist curators. The organization wants four-day Tests at a minimum and pitches that offer a contest between bat and ball, avoiding boring draws. However, any thought of a centralized model has been dismissed by officials who believe local curators are best suited for this task.

Pitch diversity Roach explains why centralized model won't work in Australia Peter Roach, CA's head of operations, said it's "inconceivable" that they could control pitches more than they do now. He explained that while a central curator could work in England, New Zealand or South Africa where wickets and climates are similar, Australia is different. The characteristics of pitches vary greatly across the country which makes it difficult for curators to adapt quickly to new venues.

Advertisement

Pitch evaluation CA's view on Perth wicket last summer CA believes there was little wrong with Perth's wicket last summer, which was rated "very good" by ICC. The organization attributes the quick match conclusion to player performances rather than pitch conditions. However, the same can't be said for Melbourne where 20 wickets fell on a green pitch on Boxing Day.

Advertisement