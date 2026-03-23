CA won't intervene in pitch preparation despite Ashes
What's the story
Cricket Australia (CA) has decided not to tighten its grip on Test pitches, despite the financial hit from last summer's Ashes series. The Perth and MCG Tests were completed in just two days, costing CA nearly AUD 15 million in profits. While CEO Todd Greenberg acknowledged the situation was "bad for business," he hasn't committed to greater involvement in pitch preparation.
Current approach
CA's stance on pitch preparation
CA doesn't dictate venues on the type of pitch to prepare but employs Les Burdett as a consultant to assist curators. The organization wants four-day Tests at a minimum and pitches that offer a contest between bat and ball, avoiding boring draws. However, any thought of a centralized model has been dismissed by officials who believe local curators are best suited for this task.
Pitch diversity
Roach explains why centralized model won't work in Australia
Peter Roach, CA's head of operations, said it's "inconceivable" that they could control pitches more than they do now. He explained that while a central curator could work in England, New Zealand or South Africa where wickets and climates are similar, Australia is different. The characteristics of pitches vary greatly across the country which makes it difficult for curators to adapt quickly to new venues.
Pitch evaluation
CA's view on Perth wicket last summer
CA believes there was little wrong with Perth's wicket last summer, which was rated "very good" by ICC. The organization attributes the quick match conclusion to player performances rather than pitch conditions. However, the same can't be said for Melbourne where 20 wickets fell on a green pitch on Boxing Day.
Optimism
Roach optimistic about New Zealand Test preparations
Roach is optimistic about the situation improving for the Test against New Zealand next summer, citing the wicket curator Matt Page produced in 2024. He stressed it's important for Australia that all cities keep their own wicket characteristics, which often benefit both teams and viewers. "The difference of our pitches across from west to east to north to south is so pronounced and it's something that we don't want to change," Roach said.