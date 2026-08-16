Darwin Test: Cameron Green's century helps Australia avoid innings defeat
What's the story
Cameron Green scored his first Test century in over two years, helping Australia avoid a humiliating innings defeat in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. The 27-year-old held the innings together with a brilliant knock of 104 runs in the third innings, even as other Australian batsmen struggled to find their footing. His performance came on the fourth day as the hosts were able to overcome the first-innings deficit of 228 runs. Meanwhile, this was overall his third Test hundred.
Performance analysis
Green answered his critics with a stellar Test knock
Australia were on the back foot after being bowled out for 198 runs on Day 1.
Bangladesh took a commanding lead by scoring 426 runs in their innings.
Green, who could only manage 13 runs in his first outing, played a stellar innings against Bangladesh's spinners and used the crease effectively to score runs.
The Aussies were reeling at 72/3 when he arrived to bat.
Knock
Ton-up Green helps Australia avoid innings defeat
Green took the Aussies forward with 45-plus stands with Steve Smith (44) and Alex Carey (30).
The all-rounder, who was unbeaten on 43 at stumps on Day 3, continued the good work on Day 4.
He batted brilliantly with the tail-enders and took his side into the side.
Green eventually went down as the ninth batter as the Aussies were folded for 284, setting a target of 57 runs.
Stats
Here are Green's stats
Green's 104 runs came off 201 balls and included four boundaries and a six.
The youngster, who made his Test debut for Australia in December 2020, has raced to 1,853 runs at an average of 33.69 across 38 Tests.
He has three centuries and seven half-centuries to his name with a high score of 174.
This was also his maiden hundred on home soil, where he has raced to 899 runs at 31 (50s: 4).
Information
Over 5,000 FC runs
This was Green's 16th ton in First-Class cricket, as he also boasts as many fifties. Playing his 80th FC game, Green has raced to 5,170 runs, with his average being over 45. With his right-arm pace, Green has claimed 83 scalps in red-ball cricket, with his average being 33-plus. 39 of these scalps have come in Tests at 38.94.