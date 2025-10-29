Sciver-Brunt hit a fifty versus SA-W (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Women's World Cup: Sciver-Brunt and Capsey hit fifties against SA

By Rajdeep Saha 09:29 pm Oct 29, 202509:29 pm

What's the story

England saw Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey hit respective fifties against South Africa in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match in Guwahati saw England get set a target of 320 runs. And in the chase, they were reduced to 1/3 before the duo added 107 runs for the 4th wicket. Here are the details and stats.