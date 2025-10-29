Women's World Cup: Sciver-Brunt and Capsey hit fifties against SA
What's the story
England saw Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey hit respective fifties against South Africa in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match in Guwahati saw England get set a target of 320 runs. And in the chase, they were reduced to 1/3 before the duo added 107 runs for the 4th wicket. Here are the details and stats.
Capsey
Maiden WODI fifty for Capsey
Capsey walked out when England were 1/3 inside 2 overs. She was part of a solid 107-run stand alongside Sciver-Brunt. Capsey perished in the 23rd over just after getting to her maiden WODI fifty. Sunn Luus dismissed her. Her knock had 6 fours in a 71-ball effort. Playing her 34th WODI, Capsey has got to 469 runs at 20.39 (50s: 1).
Sciver-Brunt
8th fifty-plus score for Sciver-Brunt in Women's WC
England skipper Sciver-Brunt hit 64 runs off 76 balls. She smoked 6 fours and a six. This knock saw Sciver-Brunt race to 1,067 runs in ICC Women's World Cup at 53.35. This was her 8th fifty-plus score in Women's World Cup (100s: 3, 50s: 5). Overall in WODIs, Sciver-Brunt has amassed 4,354 runs from 123 matches at 46.31. This was her 26th WODI fifty.