Marizanne Kapp becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup: Stats

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in ICC Women's World Cup history. She achieved this feat during the first semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 against England, surpassing India's legendary bowler Jhulan Goswami. Kapp now has a total of 44 wickets in ODI World Cups, breaking Goswami's record of 43 wickets. She achieved the mark with her 5th wicket of the contest in Guwahati.

Match impact Kapp's sensational bowling in the semi-final Kapp made her mark in the semi-final by taking two wickets in the first over. She dismissed Amy Jones and Heather Knight, leaving England reeling at three wickets for just a single run on the board. The veteran pacer bowled a beauty to Jones on the second ball of her first over, leaving the batter completely fooled by its late deviation. England rallied with a century-plus stand before Kapp hit back with three more wickets.

Wickets Kapp surpasses Goswami Playing her 30th Women's World Cup match, Kapp now owns 44 wickets at 20-plus. This was her 2nd five-wicket haul in the global event (4w: 1). She went past Goswami, who managed 43 wickets from 34 matches at 21.74. No other bowler currently owns 40-plus wickets in Women's World Cups.