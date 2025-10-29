Marizanne Kapp becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup: Stats
What's the story
South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in ICC Women's World Cup history. She achieved this feat during the first semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 against England, surpassing India's legendary bowler Jhulan Goswami. Kapp now has a total of 44 wickets in ODI World Cups, breaking Goswami's record of 43 wickets. She achieved the mark with her 5th wicket of the contest in Guwahati.
Match impact
Kapp's sensational bowling in the semi-final
Kapp made her mark in the semi-final by taking two wickets in the first over. She dismissed Amy Jones and Heather Knight, leaving England reeling at three wickets for just a single run on the board. The veteran pacer bowled a beauty to Jones on the second ball of her first over, leaving the batter completely fooled by its late deviation. England rallied with a century-plus stand before Kapp hit back with three more wickets.
Wickets
Kapp surpasses Goswami
Playing her 30th Women's World Cup match, Kapp now owns 44 wickets at 20-plus. This was her 2nd five-wicket haul in the global event (4w: 1). She went past Goswami, who managed 43 wickets from 34 matches at 21.74. No other bowler currently owns 40-plus wickets in Women's World Cups.
WODIs
Kapp surpasses 180 wickets in WODIs
Playing her 161st WODI, Kapp has got past 180 wickets (181). She averages below 24. This is her 2nd five-wicket haul in WODIs. She also owns a four four-fers. Against England in WODIs, she has raced to 34 wickets from 22 matches. This was her 2nd five-wicket haul against England, as per ESPNcricinfo. She surpassed Neetu David's tally of 32 wickets against England.