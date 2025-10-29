Mujeeb Ur Rahman completes 300 wickets in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has attained a superb milestone in T20s. The right-arm spinner has got to 300 wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone with his 4th wicket against hosts Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I held at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Mujeeb managed 4/20 from three overs as the Afghans beat Zimbabwe by 53 runs. Here are details and stats.
Information
4 wickets for Mujeeb
Zimbabwe didn't get any sort of momentum in their innings. The side lost 5 wickets inside the powerplay with Mujeeb accounting for two of those. He came back to bowl in the 16th over and grabbed two wickets.
Stats
4th T20 four-fer for Mujeeb
As mentioned, Mujeeb managed 4/20 from his three overs. The mystery spinner has raced to 73 T20I scalps from 56 matches at an average of 18.24. This was his 2nd four-fer in T20Is (5w: 1). Overall in T20s, he has raced to 300 T20 wickets at 23.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 274th T20 match as he clocked his 4th four-fer.