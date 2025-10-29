Mujeeb Ur Rahman completes 300 wickets in T20s: Key stats

Zimbabwe didn't get any sort of momentum in their innings. The side lost 5 wickets inside the powerplay with Mujeeb accounting for two of those. He came back to bowl in the 16th over and grabbed two wickets.

Stats

4th T20 four-fer for Mujeeb

As mentioned, Mujeeb managed 4/20 from his three overs. The mystery spinner has raced to 73 T20I scalps from 56 matches at an average of 18.24. This was his 2nd four-fer in T20Is (5w: 1). Overall in T20s, he has raced to 300 T20 wickets at 23.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 274th T20 match as he clocked his 4th four-fer.