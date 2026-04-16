These captains have struggled in IPL 2026 

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has witnessed some terrific action on the field. As most teams have played five matches, the competition is entering a vital phase. While teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals have been on a roll so far, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are among the struggling teams. On this note, let's look at captains who have endured a tough run so far this season.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK Chennai Super Kings have managed just two wins from their first five games. One of the major reasons behind their mediocre campaign is the poor form of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Having played all five innings as an opener, Gaikwad has managed just 63 runs at an average of 12.60. His only 20-plus score this season has been 28. On three occasions, the CSK star has been dismissed in single digits.

#2 Rishabh Pant - Lucknow Super Giants Like CSK, Lucknow Super Giants are also looking for solutions to turn their fortunes around, having managed two wins across five games. LSG have been let down by their skipper Rishabh Pant. The southpaw, who has been operating in the top three this season, has scored 104 runs so far at 26 (SR: 122.35). 68* of these runs came in a solitary match, as he was dismissed under 20 in each of his other four outings.

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