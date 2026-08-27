UEFA Champions League: Premier League clubs' league phase fixtures
What's the story
Arsenal's quest for European glory takes a major step forward as they prepare to take on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League. The Premier League champions will also face Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, after qualifying with a perfect record last season. The first round of matches is scheduled from September 8-10. Here's more.
High-stakes encounters
Manchester City's league phase matches
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be hosted by both Manchester City and Aston Villa.
The match at Villa Park will be a rematch of the recent Super Cup, which PSG won 2-1 in Salzburg.
This promises to be an exciting clash as Premier League clubs look to make their mark in the league phase of this year's Champions League.
Tough road ahead
Liverpool and Manchester United's league phase fixtures
Liverpool will have a tough road ahead in the league phase with matches against Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.
Manchester United are also scheduled to face Diego Simeone's side, adding more spice to the tournament.
These fixtures promise some thrilling encounters as English clubs battle it out for a place in the knockout stages of this prestigious European competition.
Match details
Arsenal and Aston Villa's league phase matches
The list of matches for Premier League clubs in the Champions League league phase is as follows:
Arsenal will face Real Madrid (H), Bayern Munich (A), Borussia Dortmund (H), Real Betis (A), Lille (H), Napoli (A), Sabah (H) and Slavia Prague (A).
Aston Villa's opponents include Barcelona (A), PSG(H), Borussia Dortmund(H) Club Brugge(A) Fenerbahce(H) Galatasaray(A) Viking(H) Slavia Prague(A).
Upcoming matches
Fixtures for the other 3 English teams
Liverpool's league phase matches are against Inter Milan (A), Atletico Madrid(H), FC Porto(H) Club Brugge(A) Villarreal(H) Fenerbahce(A) Lens(H) Lask(A).
For Manchester City, the fixtures include PSG (H), Barcelona(A), Sporting CP(H) Porto(A) Napoli(H) RB Leipzig(A) AEK Athens(H) Lens(A).
Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on Atletico Madrid (A), Bayern Munich (H), Roma (H), Sporting CP (A), RB Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H) Como(A).
Twitter Post
UCL!
✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 1 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OKyCVzJAJR— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 27, 2026