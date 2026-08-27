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UEFA Champions League: Premier League clubs' league phase fixtures
Arsenal will face tough opponents in UCL (Image Source: X/@ChampionsLeague)

UEFA Champions League: Premier League clubs' league phase fixtures

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 27, 2026
11:11 pm
What's the story

Arsenal's quest for European glory takes a major step forward as they prepare to take on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League. The Premier League champions will also face Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, after qualifying with a perfect record last season. The first round of matches is scheduled from September 8-10. Here's more.

High-stakes encounters

Manchester City's league phase matches

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be hosted by both Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The match at Villa Park will be a rematch of the recent Super Cup, which PSG won 2-1 in Salzburg.

This promises to be an exciting clash as Premier League clubs look to make their mark in the league phase of this year's Champions League.

Tough road ahead

Liverpool and Manchester United's league phase fixtures

Liverpool will have a tough road ahead in the league phase with matches against Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United are also scheduled to face Diego Simeone's side, adding more spice to the tournament.

These fixtures promise some thrilling encounters as English clubs battle it out for a place in the knockout stages of this prestigious European competition.

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Match details

Arsenal and Aston Villa's league phase matches

The list of matches for Premier League clubs in the Champions League league phase is as follows:

Arsenal will face Real Madrid (H), Bayern Munich (A), Borussia Dortmund (H), Real Betis (A), Lille (H), Napoli (A), Sabah (H) and Slavia Prague (A).

Aston Villa's opponents include Barcelona (A), PSG(H), Borussia Dortmund(H) Club Brugge(A) Fenerbahce(H) Galatasaray(A) Viking(H) Slavia Prague(A).

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Upcoming matches

Fixtures for the other 3 English teams

Liverpool's league phase matches are against Inter Milan (A), Atletico Madrid(H), FC Porto(H) Club Brugge(A) Villarreal(H) Fenerbahce(A) Lens(H) Lask(A).

For Manchester City, the fixtures include PSG (H), Barcelona(A), Sporting CP(H) Porto(A) Napoli(H) RB Leipzig(A) AEK Athens(H) Lens(A).

Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on Atletico Madrid (A), Bayern Munich (H), Roma (H), Sporting CP (A), RB Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H) Como(A).

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