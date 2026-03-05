Premier League: Joao Pedro hat-trick helps Chelsea sink Aston Villa

Joao Pedro's stunning hat-trick propelled Chelsea to a resounding victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League 2025-26 season. The win in Matchweek 29 comes as a major boost for Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes. Cole Palmer also scored for the Blues, who came from behind at Villa Park after Douglas Luiz had given the hosts an early lead. Here are further details.

Match details Summary of the contest Luiz's first goal in over two years had given Villa an early lead from Leon Bailey's assist. Chelsea then responded with Pedro leveling the score after tapping in Malo Gusto's pass. Ollie Watkins had a goal ruled out for offside before Pedro added Chelsea's 2nd from Enzo Fernandez's assist in the sixth added minute of first half. After the break, Palmer scored from Pedro's assist. The latter made it 4-1 from Alejandro Garnacho's pass in the 64th minute.

Points table Chelsea close in on Champions League spot The victory takes Chelsea to fifth place in the Premier League, just three points behind Villa in the race for Champions League qualification. After 29 matches, the Blues own 48 points. This was their 13th win of the campaign. They are above sixth-placed Liverpool on goal difference. Villa are currently 4th with 51 points under their belt. This was their 8th defeat of the season.

Advertisement

Pedro Pedro is now involved in 51 Premier League goals In 42 matches for Chelsea across all competitions, Pedro has raced to 20 goals, including 17 this season. Meanwile, he has amassed 14 Premier League goals and 5 assists for the Blues this season. Overall, the former Watford and Brighton forward has scored 36 Premier League goals in addition to making 15 assists from 118 appearances. Pedro surpassed 50 goal involvements in the Premier League with his hat-trick and an assist.

Advertisement

Information Fernandez clocks his 14th Premier League assist Chelsea midfielder Fernandez clocked his 14th Premier League assist from 110 appearances. The Argentine has three assists this season in addition to scoring 8 times. Overall, he has 31 goal involvements in the Premier League.

Do you know? Palmer keeps on producing the goods Palmer now owns 53 goals for Chelsea from 118 matches in all competitions. For the 3rd season in a row, he has scored 10-plus goals for Chelsea. 46 of his goals have come in the Premier League for the Blues from 88 matches. He has 9 league goals this season.