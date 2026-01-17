Liam Rosenior's Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 in Premier League: Stats

Chelsea FC secured a much-needed victory in the Premier League , beating Brentford 2-0 in Matchweek 22 at Stamford Bridge. The win marked Liam Rosenior's first since taking over as head coach. Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer scored for Chelsea, while Brentford wasted several scoring opportunities. The result was a welcome relief for Chelsea fans who had protested against the club's board before the match.

Match details Chelsea's lineup and Brentford's changes Chelsea made some key changes to their starting XI, with Reece James and Cole Palmer returning. Alejandro Garnacho was also included after his impressive performance in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal. On the other hand, Brentford made eight changes from their FA Cup-winning side, bringing Igor Thiago back into the attack.

Game dynamics Brentford's early dominance and Chelsea's response Brentford started the match on a strong note, nearly scoring through a Tosin Adarabioyo own goal. However, Robert Sanchez's brilliant save kept the ball out. Chelsea then scored their first Premier League goal under Rosenior's management when Joao Pedro found the net after a series of failed attacks on Brentford's defense. The goal was initially ruled offside but VAR overturned the decision, giving Chelsea an early lead.

Match highlights Missed opportunities and Sanchez's heroics The game opened up after Chelsea's goal, with both teams missing clear chances. Mathias Jensen's volley hit the woodwork while Garnacho missed a sitter from within the six-yard box. Sanchez was in top form as he denied Kevin Schade with a brilliant save early in the second half and watched Igor Thiago's header go agonizingly wide of the post.

Game conclusion Chelsea's 2nd goal and the final moments Brentford's missed chances came back to haunt them as Nathan Collins's poor back pass led to a penalty for Chelsea. Palmer coolly converted the spot-kick, sealing the victory for his side. The win lifted Chelsea to sixth in the Premier League table while Brentford slipped to seventh. Despite some defensive vulnerabilities, Rosenior celebrated his first Premier League win with his team and fans alike.

Information A look at the points table After 22 Premier League matches, Chelsea own 34 points, picking up their 9th win of the season (D7 L6). They are placed 6th and are a point behind Manchester United. Meanwhile, Brentford are 7th with 33 points (W10 D3 L9).

Match stats Here are the match stats Brentford owned 54% possession and their xG was 1.54. The Bees managed 5 shots on target from 15 attempts. On the other hand, Chelsea had two shots on target from six attempts. Their xG was 1.59. Brentford hit the woodwork once and created two big chances with Chelsea creating one. The Bees had 31 touches in the opposition box with Chelsea managing only 10.

Duo Chelsea's Palmer and Fernandez notch these numbers Making his 101st Premier League appearance, including 82 for Chelsea, Palmer now owns 41 goals (A20). In the ongoing season, he has four goals from 12 Premier League appearances. The former Manchester City player has raced to 48 goals for Chelsea in 110 appearances across all competitions. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who assisted Pedro, has now been directly involved in five goals in his last six games across all competitions (G3 A2). The Argentine clocked his 13th Premier League assist from 103 matches. He owns two assists this season (G6).