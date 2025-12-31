Chelsea held 2-2 by Bournemouth in Premier League: Key stats

Chelsea 's dismal form continued as they settled for a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in Matchweek 19 of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Stamford Bridge. The result was particularly disappointing for the Blues, who had the chance to secure a much-needed victory against one of their fellow Premier League strugglers. Bournemouth took an early lead through David Brooks, but Chelsea fought back with goals from Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez. However, Evanilson's goal shortly after Chelsea took the lead denied Chelsea all three points.

Start Bournemouth take lead before Chelsea change complexion Antoine Semenyo's first throw-in resulted in Brooks scoring from close range in the sixth minute. However, Chelsea equalized when Estevao Willian was fouled by Semenyo in the box. Referee Sam Barrott awarded a penalty after a pitch-side video assistant referee (VAR) review. Palmer converted it, finding the corner despite goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic diving right way. Fernandez then fired into the top corner to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead after 23 minutes.

Response Bournemouth's quick response and Chelsea's missed opportunities Just four minutes after Chelsea took the lead, Kluivert tapped in from close range after another Semenyo long throw-in. Despite having more chances, Chelsea couldn't capitalize on them. Bournemouth had a better first half with 14 attempts that tested goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. At half-time, Chelsea manager Maresca made two substitutions to change the course of the match but to no avail as they failed to find a winner late on.

Information Chelsea get to 30 points; Bournemouth draw their 8th game The draw means Chelsea have only managed to win one of their last seven league games. Chelsea own 30 points from 19 matches (W8 D6 L5), On the other hand, Bournemouth remain without a victory in their last 10 matches. Bournemouth own 23 points from 19 matches (W5 D8 L6).

Do you know? A mixed record for the Blues As per Opta, this is just the second time that Chelsea have scored and conceded 2+ goals in the opening 30 minutes of a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge (previously vs Burnley in April 2019).

Match stats A look at the match stats Chelsea had 67% ball possession and an xG of 2.43. Bournemouth had an xG of 2.94. Maresca's side managed three shots on target from 17 attempts. Bournemouth had six shots on target from 17 attempts. Chelsea earned as many as 12 corners compared to Bournemouth's three. Chelsea hit the woodwork once and created one bg chance. Bournemouth created three big chances. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Chelsea's 52 was more than double of Bournemouth (25).