BCCI extends Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector until mid-2027

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the BCCI senior selection committee, is set to continue in his role until June 2027, as per Indian Express. The decision comes after India's remarkable success under his leadership, including winning three ICC trophies. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen on retaining Agarkar's expertise and experience ahead of next year's ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

Strategic choice Continuity and experience prioritized by BCCI The BCCI official said that Agarkar's tenure has seen a smooth transition with bold decisions being made. The board wants to maintain this continuity and experience, especially since two selectors, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha, are yet to complete a year in their roles. This strategic choice comes as India navigates through a tricky phase with the exit of Test stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Statement Here's what the source said "Under Agarkar's tenure, the team had a seamless transition and was fearless in taking bold decisions. The board felt he should continue. The BCCI officer bearers will be speaking to him on the sidelines of IPL games to update him," a BCCI official said. It must be noted that the Indian men's team has clinched each of the last three white-ball ICC events (2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups, and 2025 Champions Trophy).

Advertisement