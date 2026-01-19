Chris Woakes backs England's 'Bazball' approach despite Ashes defeat

England cricketer Chris Woakes has defended the Bazball approach, despite his team's 2-2 draw with Australia in the recent Ashes series. Woakes, who is now playing in the franchise circuit, said that abandoning this strategy would undo a lot of progress made during Ben Stokes and Brendan McCullum's tenure as captain and coach respectively.

Team potential Woakes emphasizes on team's talent despite Ashes loss Woakes expressed disappointment over England's inability to win key moments in the Ashes series, despite a talented squad. "I think it'd be daft to kind of rip it up and start again," Woakes said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. The all-rounder highlighted the team's impressive performances over the last three years under Stokes and McCullum, winning some thrilling Test matches.

Series struggles Woakes acknowledges challenges faced in Australia Reflecting on the Ashes series, Woakes said that while England had a team capable of competing, many players were exposed to Australian conditions for the first time. He noted that they failed to win key moments and as a bowling attack, they may not have had enough experience or know-how to perform well on those surfaces.

Retirement clarity Woakes's retirement decision remains unchanged Woakes clarified that his retirement decision wouldn't have changed, regardless of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in July last year. He said, "As soon as I made my statement of retiring, I'd made my decision. I was kind of happy to make that decision, regardless of what happened with regards to injury and recovery."

