Chris Woakes backs England's 'Bazball' approach despite Ashes defeat
What's the story
England cricketer Chris Woakes has defended the Bazball approach, despite his team's 2-2 draw with Australia in the recent Ashes series. Woakes, who is now playing in the franchise circuit, said that abandoning this strategy would undo a lot of progress made during Ben Stokes and Brendan McCullum's tenure as captain and coach respectively.
Team potential
Woakes emphasizes on team's talent despite Ashes loss
Woakes expressed disappointment over England's inability to win key moments in the Ashes series, despite a talented squad. "I think it'd be daft to kind of rip it up and start again," Woakes said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. The all-rounder highlighted the team's impressive performances over the last three years under Stokes and McCullum, winning some thrilling Test matches.
Series struggles
Woakes acknowledges challenges faced in Australia
Reflecting on the Ashes series, Woakes said that while England had a team capable of competing, many players were exposed to Australian conditions for the first time. He noted that they failed to win key moments and as a bowling attack, they may not have had enough experience or know-how to perform well on those surfaces.
Retirement clarity
Woakes's retirement decision remains unchanged
Woakes clarified that his retirement decision wouldn't have changed, regardless of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in July last year. He said, "As soon as I made my statement of retiring, I'd made my decision. I was kind of happy to make that decision, regardless of what happened with regards to injury and recovery."
Career trajectory
Woakes's future plans and coaching aspirations
Woakes said he has two more years of franchise and domestic cricket left in him before considering coaching. He said, "I would love to (be involved with England). I obviously still want to play for at least a couple more years particularly franchise opportunities and a bit of county cricket." The all-rounder also suggested that Joe Root could need two more good seasons to have a chance at breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Test runs record.