National shooting coach lures Haryana teen to hotel, rapes her

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) coach Ankush Bharadwaj has been booked by the Haryana Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level female shooter. The incident reportedly took place on December 16 at a hotel in Surajkund, Faridabad . The athlete's family filed a detailed complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR on Tuesday.

Accusations Allegations of coercion and threats According to the FIR, the alleged incident occurred after she competed in a national-level shooting competition at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Tughlakabad, south Delhi. After the match, the coach allegedly requested her to meet him in the lobby of a hotel in Faridabad, where he was staying, to analyze her performance. When she arrived, he allegedly pressured her into his room under the pretense of holding more talks.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway, CCTV footage sought Once inside, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to ruin her career if she spoke about it. The athlete left in shock and informed her family, who then filed a police complaint. The case has been registered at the Women's Police Station, NIT Faridabad under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Faridabad police's public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said they have asked hotel administration to share all CCTV footage from the day.