Colombo Test: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja shine despite draw

Electing to bat first, India declared their innings at a massive 503/9 on Day 2. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel scored centuries.

In reply, Sri Lanka struggled early, but Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) and Kamindu Mendis (32) helped them recover.

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar's combined efforts restricted SL to 290. The two shared six wickets.

Although SL stumbled after receiving the follow-on, Dinusha had other plans. He saved the match for SL.