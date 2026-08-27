Colombo Test: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja shine despite draw
What's the story
After receiving a follow-on, Sri Lanka fought back to earn a draw against India in the second and final Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The hosts were bowled out for 290 in response to 503/9d. But Sonal Dinusha's brilliance bailed them out on the final day. The Lankan batter returned unbeaten on 133 (264) as the two teams shook hands. Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each.
Match highlights
How did the match pan out?
Electing to bat first, India declared their innings at a massive 503/9 on Day 2. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel scored centuries.
In reply, Sri Lanka struggled early, but Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) and Kamindu Mendis (32) helped them recover.
Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar's combined efforts restricted SL to 290. The two shared six wickets.
Although SL stumbled after receiving the follow-on, Dinusha had other plans. He saved the match for SL.
Wickets
Suthar, Jadeja share six wickets
Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers in the second innings. The left-arm spinner took 3/94 in 38.3 overs, including two maidens.
Jadeja bowled 20 overs in the first innings, returning 1/45.
Meanwhile, Suthar delivered the most overs for India in the second innings. In 41 overs, the left-arm spinner scalped 3/121, including seven maidens.
Suthar had figures of 22-1-85-3 in the first innings.
Numbers
A look at their numbers
Suthar concluded the series as the highest wicket-taker. In two Tests, he took 16 wickets at 21.06, including a fifer and a match haul of 10 wickets.
Suthar shattered records in the series opener, taking 4/76 and 6/55.
In just three Tests, the spinner has raced to 23 wickets at an average of 17.34.
Meanwhile, Jadeja finished the series with eight wickets. He now has 356 wickets from 91 Tests at 25.30.