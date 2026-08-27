Valiant SL earn draw in Colombo; India win series 1-0
What's the story
After receiving a follow-on, Sri Lanka fought back to earn a draw against India in the second and final Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The hosts were bowled out for 290 in response to 503/9d. But Sonal Dinusha's brilliance bailed them out on the final day. The Lankan batter recorded 50-plus scores in all four innings in the series. However, India won the two-Test affair 1-0.
1st innings
How the 1st innings panned out
Electing to bat, India declared for 503/9 in the final session on Day 2. While Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel reached tons, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant shone with half-centuries.
In response, SL were down to 8/2 before stumps. Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) and Kamindu Mendis (32) propelled them the following morning.
Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar, thereafter, combined to derail SL's innings (173/7).
However, with Sonal Dinusha's defiant ton, SL reached 290.
Follow-on
SL's fightback while following on
After bowling nearly 90 overs and having a 213-run lead, India opted for the follow-on.
SL once again suffered a few early blows, but Sooriyabandara and Mendis once again joined forces to take them past 170.
India took successive wickets in the final session on Day 4, reducing SL to 218/6. The onus was on Dinusha (7*) and Keshara Nuwantha (3*) on the final day.
Hope
Hopes pinned on Dinusha
Against all odds, Dinusha and Nuwantha were unscathed until lunch, making it SL's best session of the Test.
While India took the second new ball, Dinusha reached his fourth 50-plus score of the series.
SL started their second session at 329/6, leading by 116 runs. Immediately after lunch, Manav Suthar broke the partnership by dismissing Nuwantha (46).
Ravindra Jadeja then removed Prabath Jayasuriya, with SL down to 355/8.
Information
Record partnership after following on
Dinusha and Nuwantha added 112 runs, the 13th century partnership for the seventh wicket or lower while following on in Tests. According to Cricbuzz, this was the first such stand against India. The previous highest was 98* between Andy Flower and Heath Streak in 2000.
Scores
50-plus scores in four successive innings
Dinusha, who scored 103 (162) in the first innings, became only the third Sri Lankan batter with 50-plus scores in all four innings of a two-match Test series. He joined Kumar Sangakkara and Dimuth Karunaratne.
According to Cricbuzz, Dinusha became only the second to achieve this against India, joining Andy Flower (183*, 70, 55 and 232* during Zimbabwe's tour of India in 2000).
Draw
Match drawn after Dinusha reaches three figures
Sri Lanka went into tea at 383/8 in 133.0 overs, with Dinusha requiring two runs for his ton.
Continuing to display his versatile sweeps, the Lankan batter reached his ton on the first ball after tea.
While the innings moved toward stumps, the two teams shook hands. After Lahiru Kumara played 90 balls, Dinusha returned unbeaten on 133 (264).
Landmarks
Dinusha reaches these landmarks
According to Cricbuzz, Dinusha became the third Sri Lankan player to score a ton in both innings of a Test against India, joining Duleep Mendis and Aravinda de Silva.
Overall, Dinusha became the eighth Sri Lankan batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test. He joined Aravinda de Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Duleep Mendis, Asanka Gurusinha, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Kamindu Mendis.
Century
Shining in four innings
In the first innings, Dinusha was SL's final wicket to fall. He scored 103 off 162 balls (8 fours and 3 sixes).
Dinusha was the best batter by a mile in the two-match Test series. He scored 100 and 84 in the Galle Test before shining in Colombo.
As per Cricbuzz, Dinusha became the eighth batter with three hundreds in a two-match Test series.
Padikkal
Successive tons for Padikkal
In India's only innings, Devdutt Padikkal completed his hundred off 168 balls. He was eventually dismissed for a 193-ball 117 (12 fours).
Padikkal showed his class at No. 3 after scoring 163 and 44 in Galle.
This was the second instance of an India No. 3 scoring hundreds in successive away Tests since the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Jurel
Jurel slams hundred at No. 7
While crucial stands propelled India past 500, Jurel walked back unbeaten on 115 off 177 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes).
As per Cricbuzz, Jurel became the second batter to score a Test ton from No. 7 or lower for India in Sri Lanka, joining Hardik Pandya (108 in Pallekele in 2017).
This was Jurel's second century in the format.
Numbers
Notable numbers of batters
Rishabh Pant scored a fine 63 (89), helping India reach 503-9d in the first innings.
With this, he became India's highest run-scorer among designated wicket-keepers in away Tests, including neutral venues. He broke MS Dhoni's long-standing record.
Shubman Gill, scoring 50 (108), became the 28th Indian with 3,000 Test runs.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara's 92 and 80 were their first two 50-plus scores.