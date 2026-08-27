Valiant SL earn draw in Colombo; India win series 1-0 

Electing to bat, India declared for 503/9 in the final session on Day 2. While Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel reached tons, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant shone with half-centuries.

In response, SL were down to 8/2 before stumps. Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) and Kamindu Mendis (32) propelled them the following morning.

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar, thereafter, combined to derail SL's innings (173/7).

However, with Sonal Dinusha's defiant ton, SL reached 290.