India's Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Presenting key details

India has been recommended as the host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad as its proposed venue. The decision was made by the executive board of Commonwealth Sport during a meeting on Wednesday. Ahmedabad's candidacy will be formally approved by Commonwealth Sport's full membership at its General Assembly in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 26. Here are further details.

Previous experience India last hosted CWG in 2010 India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, but the event was marred by poor planning, infrastructure delays, and corruption allegations. PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), called hosting the centenary games an "extraordinary honor" for India. She said it would not only showcase India's sporting capabilities but also contribute to its journey toward a developed nation by 2047.

Strategic move Ahmedabad and Abuja were the only 2 candidates Ahmedabad and Abuja were the only two candidates to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The decision to choose Ahmedabad comes as part of India's strategy to strengthen its bid for the 2036 Olympics. An IOA official said they plan to use this period leading up to the 2030 CWG as an opportunity to show that India can be a "reliable destination" for international sporting events.

Venue preparations Proposed venues for the games The newly inaugurated Naranpura Sports Complex in Ahmedabad hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship and Asian Swimming Championship this year. The complex, built at a cost of ₹825 crore, is likely to be one of the main venues for the 2030 CWG. Other proposed venues include Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium. Unlike the multi-city plan for the 2036 Olympics, only Ahmedabad (and possibly Gandhinagar) will host these games.

Evaluation criteria India's strong performance at Birmingham 2022 CWG The recommendation of Ahmedabad as the host city was based on a detailed process by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee. It assessed candidate cities on various parameters such as technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values. The governing body praised India's sporting history and its strong performance at Birmingham 2022 CWG where it finished fourth on the medal table.