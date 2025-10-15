Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane: Decoding their stats in 2025-26

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have started the 2025-26 season on a strong note for their respective clubs Manchester City and Bayern Munich respectively. Haaland has been supreme in the Premier League and recently bagged the September Player of the Month award. Kane, in particular, has been the leader in Europe's top 5 leagues, dominating the Bundesliga and Champions League. We decode the stats.

Haaland Haaland owns 12 goals for Man City this season In 9 matches across all competitions this season, Haaland has bagged 12 goals and made 1 assist. 9 of his goals have come in the Premier League from 7 matches (1 assist). The remaining of his three goals have in the Champions League from 2 appearances.

Kane Kane owns 18 goals for Bayern this season In 10 matches across all competitions this season, Kane has bagged 18 goals and made three assists. He owns 11 goals and three assists from 6 Bundesliga matches. In the Champions League, Kane has scored 4 goals from two matches. Meanwhile, he scored a goal in Bayern's win in the German Super Cup. 2 of his goals have come in one DFB-Pokal encounter.

Premier League Breaking down Haaland's Premier League stats in 2025-26 As mentioned, Haaland has nine goals and 1 assist in Premier League 2025-26. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Haaland has clocked 28 shots (excluding blocks) with 14 of them on target. He has created 13 chances and hit the woodwork once. Haaland has managed 45 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 2 through-balls, 6 lay-offs and three take-ons.

Bundesliga Breaking down Kane's Bundesliga stats in 2025-26 As mentioned, Kane has 11 goals and three assists in Bundesliga 2025-26. Kane has clocked 19 shots (excluding blocks) with 16 of them on target. 4 of his goals have been penalties. He has created 13 chances. Kane has managed 32 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 5 through-balls, 8 lay-offs and six take-ons.

UCL Haaland Dissecting Haaland's stats in the Champions League 2025-26 In the Champions League, Haaland owns three goals. He has clocked 8 shots (excluding blocks) with 4 of them on target. He has managed to convert 3 of his shots on target as goals. Haaland has created 0 chances. He has managed 8 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 0 through-balls, 2 lay-offs and 0 take-ons.