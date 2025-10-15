Should England back Ollie Pope for Ashes 2025-26? Decoding stats

Former England captain Alastair Cook has urged the national team management to stick with Ollie Pope at No. 3 for the upcoming Ashes series. Cook's suggestion comes amid speculation over Jacob Bethell's potential inclusion in the squad. The decision is particularly crucial as England's first-choice top seven has remained unchanged for over a year now. "I would bat Ollie Pope at No. 3," Cook said recently, at the launch of TNT Sports' Ashes coverage.

Performance review Mixed bag of performances Pope has had a mixed bag of performances lately. He scored centuries against Zimbabwe and India at the start of the 2025 summer but only managed one half-century in his next eight innings. Meanwhile, Bethell made an impressive debut last year, scoring half-centuries in each of his first three Tests. However, he struggled in his only Test appearance this summer, scoring just 6 and 5 runs.

Endorsement Cook backs Pope for England Cook stressed on Pope's experience and contribution to the team over the last few years. "I think it's quite an easy decision on this, actually. You've got someone who's been part of this build-up for three or four years, he's captained the side, he's played some extraordinary innings for England and he's a hundred-maker," the former England skipper said.

Mistake Disrupting England's top 7 would be a mistake: Cook He also emphasized that dropping Pope now would disrupt England's top seven and its settled feel. "If you get rid of him now, I think that changes the whole dynamic of what they've built up over the last year, how settled they'll feel for that top seven... If it doesn't work out, do you then move back to somebody you just got rid of, confidence-wise? I think it's easy to go the other way, and I think that would be the sensible thing," Cook added.

Stats Breaking down Pope's Test stats In 61 Test matches, Pope owns 3,607 runs at 35.36 from 107 innings. In addition to 9 tons, he has hit 16 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 33 home Tests, Pope has amassed 2.094 runs at 39.50. He owns 6 tons and 9 fifties. In 28 away Test matches (home of opposition), Pope has belted 1,513 runs at 30.87. He owns three tons and 7 fifties.

Do you know? How has he fared at No. 3 in Tests? Pope has featured in 33 Tests at No. 3. From 57 innings, he has slammed 2,330 runs at 41.60. He has 8 tons and 8 fifties while batting at No. 3 for England.