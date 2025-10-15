Ibrahim Zadran penalized for breaking ICC code of conduct: Details
What's the story
Afghanistan cricketer Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for violating the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code of conduct. The incident took place during Afghanistan's third ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on October 14. Zadran was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC code, which pertains to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match."
Incident specifics
Details of the incident
The breach occurred in the 37th over of Afghanistan's innings when Zadran, after being dismissed for 95 off 111 balls, hit an equipment near the dressing room with his bat. This was his second consecutive dismissal in the 90s, having also scored 95 in the second ODI. Since he admitted to the offense and accepted match referee Graeme Labrooy's proposed sanction, a formal hearing wasn't required.
Future implications
Significance of demerit points
This is Zadran's first offense in a 24-month period, as per ESPNcricinfo. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within such a timeframe, they are converted into suspension points leading to a ban. Two suspension points would mean being banned from one Test or two ODIs/T20Is - whichever comes first for the player. Despite this incident, Zadran's innings were instrumental in Afghanistan completing a clean sweep over Bangladesh in the ODI series.
Stats
A look at Zadran's ODI stats and performance against Bangladesh
Zadran's 95 came from 111 balls. He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 39th ODI, Zadran owns 1,869 runs at 51.91. He has hit 9 fifties (100s: 6). Against Bangladesh, he has amassed 471 runs from 9 matches at 58.87. Alongside three fifties, he owns a ton. In the just concluded ODI series, Zadran ended up with scores worth 23, 95 and 95 from 3 matches.