Ibrahim Zadran penalized for breaking ICC code of conduct: Details

Afghanistan cricketer Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for violating the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code of conduct. The incident took place during Afghanistan's third ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on October 14. Zadran was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC code, which pertains to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match."

Incident specifics Details of the incident The breach occurred in the 37th over of Afghanistan's innings when Zadran, after being dismissed for 95 off 111 balls, hit an equipment near the dressing room with his bat. This was his second consecutive dismissal in the 90s, having also scored 95 in the second ODI. Since he admitted to the offense and accepted match referee Graeme Labrooy's proposed sanction, a formal hearing wasn't required.

Future implications Significance of demerit points This is Zadran's first offense in a 24-month period, as per ESPNcricinfo. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within such a timeframe, they are converted into suspension points leading to a ban. Two suspension points would mean being banned from one Test or two ODIs/T20Is - whichever comes first for the player. Despite this incident, Zadran's innings were instrumental in Afghanistan completing a clean sweep over Bangladesh in the ODI series.