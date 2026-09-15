Australia's Cooper Connolly scores his second ODI half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Australia batter Cooper Connolly scored a whirlwind half-century in the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. The top-order batter showed his presence after Australia, electing to bat, were down to 60-2 in nine overs. He added brief stands with Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Alex Carey, propelling Australia past 100. Connolly raced to his second half-century in ODIs.
Knock
Connolly rescues Australia with brisk knock
Australia had a patchy start as Brad Evans knocked over Travis Head (4) in the second over.
However, Marsh counter-attacked and added 50 runs with Connolly in the first powerplay. Newman Nyamhuri then broke the partnership in the ninth over, dismissing Marsh.
Inglis also departed thereafter, leaving Australia at 83/3. While Carey took his time to settle, Connolly ensured Australia touched 100.
Fifty
Connolly reaches fifty after getting lifeline
In the 18th over, Connolly got a reprieve when Sikandar Raza outfoxed him. However, the umpires called the former back as Raza had overstepped.
The next ball saw Connolly reach his 43-ball fifty with a six over long-off. However, Raza had a last laugh on the fourth ball, knocking over Connolly.
The Australian batter departed for 51 (46) with 6 fours and 3 sixes.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to Cricinfo, this was Connolly's third 50-plus score in ODIs, including a century.
In 13 ODIs (10 innings), the left-handed batter has raced to 332 runs at an average of 41.5. This was his maiden ODI innings against Zimbabwe.
Connolly also crossed the 500-run mark in List A cricket. He now has 638 runs from 24 List A games.