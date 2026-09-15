Australia's Cooper Connolly scores his second ODI half-century: Key stats

Australia had a patchy start as Brad Evans knocked over Travis Head (4) in the second over.

However, Marsh counter-attacked and added 50 runs with Connolly in the first powerplay. Newman Nyamhuri then broke the partnership in the ninth over, dismissing Marsh.

Inglis also departed thereafter, leaving Australia at 83/3. While Carey took his time to settle, Connolly ensured Australia touched 100.