Cricket at LA28 Olympics: Here's how teams will qualify
What's the story
Cricket will make its long-awaited return to the Olympic Games at LA28, thanks to a partnership between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The qualification pathway for this historic event has been announced, with six nations set to compete in both men's and women's T20 competitions. Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania will all be represented.
Pathway details
A mix of ICC events and T20I rankings
The qualification for the LA28 cricket events will be decided through a mix of existing ICC events and ICC T20I rankings. Five spots in each event will be filled this way, according to the current approved FTP structure. The sixth and final spot in both men's and women's competitions will be determined by a new ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027.
Qualification confirmed
These nations have already qualified
The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has confirmed the first qualified nations for LA28. Australia, Great Britain (via England), India, and South Africa have booked their spots by being the highest-placed eligible finishers from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania. However, as a composite ICC member representing multiple Caribbean nations and not recognized as an IOC National Olympic Committee (NOC), West Indies are ineligible to participate in these Olympic Games or secure a quota spot.
Host eligibility
USA may gain automatic qualification as hosts
The USA are eligible to qualify as hosts for both men's and women's events, provided they appear in the top 15 of the relevant ICC T20I rankings at any point during the qualification window from June 30 to December 31, 2026. If the USA women's team doesn't meet this criterion, a fifth automatic qualification spot will be given to the highest-placed non-qualified nation in ICC T20I rankings as of March 1, 2027.
Ranking impact
Remaining spots to be filled through T20I rankings
The remaining spots in the men's competition will be filled through the ICC Men's T20I rankings. The highest-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania on December 31, 2026, will reach LA28. The final spot in both men's and women's events will be decided at the ICC Olympics Qualifier 2027 with eight nations competing in each competition.
Leadership remarks
Return to Olympics
ICC Chairman Jay Shah called cricket's return to the Olympic Games a "landmark moment" for the sport. He said it is a "powerful opportunity to showcase the very best of cricket to the world." ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta emphasized that this qualification structure has been designed to optimize competitive standards and global representation within IOC and LA28 participation guidelines.
Information
More on cricket at Olympics
Cricket is among the new sports added to the LA28 Olympic roster. As reported before, the sport has appeared in the Olympic Games only once, in 1900. It will return after a 128-year hiatus in the T20 format.