Cricket at LA28 Olympics: Here's how teams will qualify

Host eligibility

USA may gain automatic qualification as hosts

The USA are eligible to qualify as hosts for both men's and women's events, provided they appear in the top 15 of the relevant ICC T20I rankings at any point during the qualification window from June 30 to December 31, 2026. If the USA women's team doesn't meet this criterion, a fifth automatic qualification spot will be given to the highest-placed non-qualified nation in ICC T20I rankings as of March 1, 2027.