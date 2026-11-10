Cricket Scotland limits relations with Afghanistan to ICC events: Details
What's the story
Cricket Scotland will not schedule fixtures against Afghanistan outside ICC events. The decision comes in light of the Taliban government's treatment of women and girls. The Scottish team last played a full international match against Afghanistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup, but has since only participated in warm-up matches ahead of the last two T20 World Cups (2024 and 2026).
Policy review
The details of the decision
Cricket Scotland will not schedule fixtures against Afghanistan outside ICC events.
This was prompted by a request from the ACB for training facilities in Scotland ahead of Afghanistan's tour of Ireland.
The request was denied due to its last-minute nature and lack of suitable venues.
The review also looked into potential Scottish player participation in the proposed Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APL).
Policy communication
Communication to players
Cricket Scotland has communicated its new policy to all contracted players, both men and women.
The board clarified that while it will honor its contractual obligations with players, any participation in fixtures against Afghanistan should not be seen as an endorsement of the current Afghan regime or its policies.
The statement further added that Scotland would only play against Afghanistan if required by ICC competition regulations, including warm-up matches.
Engagement criteria
Key factors behind the decision
Cricket Scotland's decision is based on three main factors: the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan, its commitment to promoting women's and girls' cricket, and the stance of other major cricket boards.
The board has made it clear that it will not host Afghanistan for training camps, practice matches or warm-up fixtures outside ICC events.
However, players may still feature in the APL if they receive a No-Objection Certificate from Cricket Scotland.