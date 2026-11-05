Legend Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football: Details here
What's the story
In a major development, legend Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football. Ronaldo announced the same on Thursday morning, taking to social media with a caption: "Portugal will always be in me." The 41-year-old bowed out with a record 146 goals from 243 international caps for Portugal. He has the most international goals, 20 more than rival Lionel Messi. Here are further details.
Statement
Ronaldo's official statement
Announcing his retirement through a heartfelt video, Ronaldo said, "Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal."
"The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people's hearts."
Twitter Post
Ronaldo bows out
Portugal estará sempre em mim pic.twitter.com/dnFj51rxmh— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026
Commitment
Ronaldo's commitment to Portutgal
Last month, Ronaldo confirmed his willingness to continue representing Portugal in a five-page letter shared on social media.
The Al Nassr striker had left the national team's camp after not being used as a substitute in their UEFA Nations League match against Norway on September 27.
He accused coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word during the incident.
Update
Will be available to compete: Ronaldo
Despite the recent friction with Jesus, Ronaldo has clarified that he is not ready to retire from football.
"If I am physically fit, playing for my club, scoring goals...I will be available...to compete and win for our national team," he said in the letter.
The forward also explained his fallout with Jesus, who had coached him in Saudi Arabia from 2025-26.