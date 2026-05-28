Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano to win UEFA Conference League

Crystal Palace have clinched the UEFA Conference League title after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in Leipzig. The victory was sealed by Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal, giving manager Oliver Glasner a perfect send-off. This win marks a historic moment for Crystal Palace as they bagged their first European trophy and secured a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League . Here's more.

Player spotlight Mateta's goal secures victory for Palace Mateta's transformation from a player looking to leave in January to the hero of the final is nothing short of remarkable. The striker had expressed his desire to leave earlier this year, but after a failed transfer, he remained with Crystal Palace. In the second half of the final, Mateta capitalized on a rebound after Adam Wharton's long-range shot tested Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

Match highlights First-half highlights and missed opportunities Before Mateta's goal, Palace fans were left disappointed by Tyrick Mitchell's missed opportunity just before half-time. The Eagles academy graduate failed to convert a brilliant Wharton cross, heading wide from close range. Despite having more possession, Rayo couldn't capitalize on their dominance as they failed to test Dean Henderson throughout the match.

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Future prospects Glasner bows out with 3rd trophy for Palace Palace will now look forward to their Europa League campaign after being denied a spot last summer due to UEFA ownership rules. Glasner's tenure has been historic for the club, winning the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in the last 12 months. His legacy as one of Palace's greatest managers is now cemented with this European triumph.

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Information 9 Premier League sides to feature in Europe next season A total of 9 Premier League sides will feature in Europe next season. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool are set to play in the UEFA Champions League. Palace have joined Bournemouth and Sunderland in the Europa League. Lastly, Brighton will feature in the Conference League.

Conference League 3rd Premier League side to win the competition Palace have become the third Premier League side to win the Conference League after West Ham United in 2022-23 and Chelsea in 2024-25. Overall, they are the 5th side to win this tournament which started in 2021. Italian side AS Roma and Greek club Olympiacos are the other two winners.

Records Unique records for the Eagles Palace finished 15th in the Premier League this season. Winning the Conference League placed 15th is the second lowest any side has finished in a season they won a major European trophy, after Spurs last season (17th). Palace are the third English team to win the trophy in their first season in major European competition, after West Ham United (1964-65 Cup Winners Cup) and Newcastle United (1968-69 Fairs Cup).

Do you know? Glasner lifts his 2nd major European honor as a manager As per Opta, Glasner is now the second manager to win a major European trophy in his last game in charge of a Premier League side, after Maurizio Sarri with Chelsea in 2019. Glasner won his 2nd major European trophy, having lifted the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021-22.