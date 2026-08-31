No rift between MS Dhoni, CSK: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

According to a recent CricBlogger report, Dhoni was initially said to be seeking a 25% stake in CSK, later reducing his reported expectation.

The report claimed CSK's proposed share had risen from 3% to 5.5%. However, these details remain unverified, and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has dismissed the entire claim as baseless.

"The rumours are completely baseless," Viswanathan told PTI.