No rift between MS Dhoni, CSK: CEO Kasi Viswanathan
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has quashed rumors of a rift between the franchise and former captain MS Dhoni. Unverified reports had suggested that Dhoni was at odds with CSK over an ownership stake, with initial demands of 25% reportedly lowered to 20%. However, Viswanathan denied these claims, calling them "completely baseless." He also opened up on Dhoni's future with the franchise.
Context
Why does this story matter?
According to a recent CricBlogger report, Dhoni was initially said to be seeking a 25% stake in CSK, later reducing his reported expectation.
The report claimed CSK's proposed share had risen from 3% to 5.5%. However, these details remain unverified, and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has dismissed the entire claim as baseless.
"The rumours are completely baseless," Viswanathan told PTI.
Future prospects
What about Dhoni's return in IPL 2027?
Viswanathan also addressed questions about Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his potential participation in the 2027 season.
The former India captain missed an entire season due to injury, and CSK crashed out before making it to the playoffs.
"Dhoni hasn't yet said he won't play. So lets wait," Viswanathan said, hinting at a possible return for Dhoni in future seasons.
Role discussions
We would always like to have him: Viswanathan
Viswanathan previously said that CSK would welcome Dhoni back in any role, even as a mentor.
"We have not discussed anything with MS as of now. MS takes his decisions on his own, and we respect that," he said.
"We would always like to have him as a permanent fixture at CSK in whatever capacity, be it as a player, coach, or mentor."