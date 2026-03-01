IPL 2026: CSK sign Spencer Johnson as Nathan Ellis's replacement
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Spencer Johnson as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis in the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The move comes after Ellis was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Johnson, who has previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in the IPL, will join the CSK setup for a sum of ₹1.5 crore.
Career highlights
Johnson has played nine IPL matches
Johnson was first picked by the Titans for ₹10 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. However, he had a nominal season, taking four wickets from five matches at an average of 37.75 and an economy rate of 9.43. Last year, he played four matches for the Knight Riders. KKR released the left-arm seamer after the 2025 season, and he went unsold in the 2026 auction.
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A look at his numbers
Earlier this year, Johnson was signed by Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators. However, he withdrew from the PSL contract citing personal reasons last week. The left-arm seamer has taken 85 T20 wickets at 22.94. His tally includes 14 T20I wickets for Australia at 17.07.
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What about CSK's bowling options?
Apart from Johnson, CSK have a decent overseas fast-bowling line-up in Matt Henry, Jamie Overton, and Zak Foulkes. Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, and Mukesh Choudhary are the Indian pacers.