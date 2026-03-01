IPL 2026: CSK sign Spencer Johnson as Nathan Ellis's replacement

Career highlights

Johnson has played nine IPL matches

Johnson was first picked by the Titans for ₹10 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. However, he had a nominal season, taking four wickets from five matches at an average of 37.75 and an economy rate of 9.43. Last year, he played four matches for the Knight Riders. KKR released the left-arm seamer after the 2025 season, and he went unsold in the 2026 auction.