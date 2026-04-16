Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 with quadriceps injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a major blow with the news of pacer Khaleel Ahmed being ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The left-arm bowler sustained a serious quadriceps injury during CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. The injury was confirmed by medical assessments, which revealed a Grade 2 tear in his right rectus femoris tendon and complete tear of its direct head. CSK made the official announcement of the same on Thursday.

Injury specifics Details of the injury The injury occurred during a critical moment in the match against KKR at Chepauk. Khaleel felt discomfort while running in to bowl the last ball of his over. Despite trying to continue, he had to stop midway and seek medical attention. A high-grade partial tear with stretch injury of the right rectus femoris tendon was diagnosed, along with a complete tear of its direct head.

Twitter Post CSK's official announcement! OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR.



Wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery.#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/PFQz3iSWRq — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 16, 2026

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Impact on CSK Khaleel's absence will be felt by CSK Khaleel's injury is a major setback for CSK as he was an integral part of their pace attack, having played all five matches this season. His absence will create a void that the team will have to fill quickly, especially with the tournament entering a crucial stage where consistency is key. Before his injury, Khaleel had been one of CSK's top bowlers in the match against KKR.

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