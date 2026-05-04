Another CSK star ruled out of IPL 2026 with injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that their bowling all-rounder, Ramakrishna Ghosh, will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to a foot fracture. The injury was sustained during CSK's match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Saturday. This comes just a day after Ghosh made his IPL debut for CSK.

Debut performance A memorable debut for Ghosh Ghosh, a medium-pacer from Maharashtra, had made his IPL debut in style by taking a brilliant diving catch at the point boundary on the eighth ball of the match. He then went on to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in his second over by bowling a short ball at 133kph and having him caught at deep point. The pacer finished the game with figures worth 1/24 from three overs. However, he suffered a foot fracture late in the match against Mumbai Indians.

Player history Replacement for Ghosh yet to be announced CSK had first bought Ghosh in the 2025 mega auction for his base price of ₹30 lakh. However, he didn't get a game that season. Retained for this year, Ghosh finally got his chance on Saturday when CSK took down MI in the second game of this IPL. His injury is a major blow to CSK as they have already lost Nathan Ellis, Ayush Mhatre, and Khaleel Ahmed to injuries this season.

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