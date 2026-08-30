England's Dan Lawrence scores his sixth Test half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Dan Lawrence's second-innings half-century at Lord's put Pakistan in a tough spot to level the three-match Test series against England. After taking a 180-run lead in the first innings of the 2nd Test, England slumped to 83/4 in the second. However, Lawrence's 70-ball 54 powered them past 200 after several rain interruptions. England perished for 208, giving Pakistan a 389-run target.
Knock
Lawrence's crucial second-innings knock
As mentioned, Lawrence came to the middle after England were down to 83/4 on Day 3.
Amid rain interruptions, his counter-attacking half-century helped the hosts reach 177/7 at stumps. This included a 45-run stand with Harry Brook.
Mohammad Abbas knocked over Lawrence the next morning, leaving England at 186/8. His 54 (70) included 7 fours and 2 sixes.
Journey
A look at his journey
Lawrence, who made his Test debut in 2021, recorded his sixth half-century in the format.
The Pakistan Test series marked his comeback after nearly two years. He scored a half-century (51 off 79 balls) in his first outing, at Headingley.
Lawrence now has 793 runs from 16 Tests at an average of 28.32.
Information
First-Class numbers
Lawrence, who scored 17 and 54 at Lord's, is closing in on 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The English batter slammed his 39th half-century in red-ball cricket. He also owns 24 tons.