England's Dan Lawrence scores his sixth Test half-century: Key stats

As mentioned, Lawrence came to the middle after England were down to 83/4 on Day 3.

Amid rain interruptions, his counter-attacking half-century helped the hosts reach 177/7 at stumps. This included a 45-run stand with Harry Brook.

Mohammad Abbas knocked over Lawrence the next morning, leaving England at 186/8. His 54 (70) included 7 fours and 2 sixes.