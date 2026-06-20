Daryl Mitchell slams his 16th half-century in Test cricket: Stats

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Archer strikes early but Mitchell shines for NZ

Jofra Archer nearly had a wicket with his first ball of the day, but Harry Brook failed to hold onto a diving catch at slip. However, he struck soon after when Brook caught centurion Henry Nicholls off his bowling. Despite this, Mitchell capitalized on Brook's missed opportunity and reached his half-century with three boundaries in Joe Root's over. Mitchell, who added 72 runs alongside Nicholls, stitched partnerships worth 29, 17 and 42 thereafter to help NZ progress before perishing.