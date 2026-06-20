Daryl Mitchell slams his 16th half-century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand continued their dominance over England on the fourth day at The Oval. Daryl Mitchell, who remained unbeaten on 66 at lunch, fell to Matthew Fisher in the 2nd session. He scored 68 runs off 108 balls, slamming nine fours and a six. Notably, Mitchell resumed Day 4 on an unbeaten 32 off 43 balls. He played a clutch knock in NZ's 2nd innings as the visitors set England a daunting target of 463 runs to win the match.
Story
Archer strikes early but Mitchell shines for NZ
Jofra Archer nearly had a wicket with his first ball of the day, but Harry Brook failed to hold onto a diving catch at slip. However, he struck soon after when Brook caught centurion Henry Nicholls off his bowling. Despite this, Mitchell capitalized on Brook's missed opportunity and reached his half-century with three boundaries in Joe Root's over. Mitchell, who added 72 runs alongside Nicholls, stitched partnerships worth 29, 17 and 42 thereafter to help NZ progress before perishing.
Runs
Mitchell registers his 8th fifty against England
Mitchell scored 12 and 0 in the first encounter of the ongoing series at Lord's. In the ongoing match, he managed 44 and 68. Mitchell has raced to 2,300 runs in Test cricket from 38 matches (60 innings) at 41.81. He slammed his 16th fifth (100s: 5). In 12 matches versus England, he has amassed 1,080 runs at 54. He clocked his 8th fifty (100s: 3). Meanwhile, in 19 away matches, Mitchell owns 1,240 runs at 42.75 (100s: 3, 50s: 8).