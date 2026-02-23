'They are beatable': Miller on India after T20 WC win

South Africa's veteran batter and leading run-scorer David Miller has said that India are "beatable" in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The statement comes after South Africa ended India's 12-match winning streak in T20 World Cups, dating back to their first match of the 2024 tournament. Miller scored 63 in the game to power the Proteas team. Despite their own five-match winning streak at this tournament, South Africa aren't getting too carried away.

Strategy Focus on doing simple things: Miller Miller stressed the importance of staying focused and doing simple things to get the job done. He said, "They are beatable. India come with an incredible team. For us, in a tournament like this, it's about making sure that we do simple things and get the job done." The veteran batter also emphasized the team's maturity and experience under pressure situations.

Ambition Major white-ball trophy aim for South Africa Miller made it clear that South Africa is aiming for a major white-ball trophy, especially after falling short in the last final. The team's recent success in a different format, winning the World Test Championship mace at Lord's last year against Australia, has bolstered their confidence. Miller said, "It wasn't easy. Playing against India is always really difficult."

Match analysis On SA's bowling performance Miller said that South Africa's total of 187 was "fair" but they were actually "pushing for 200." He praised the team's bowling performance, especially Lungi Ngidi's slower ball execution and Keshav Maharaj's three wickets in an over. The veteran batter said, "The guys executed really, really well. They changed up quite a lot with Lungi Ngidi coming in and bowling a lot of slow balls."

