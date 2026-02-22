'Never spoke...': De Kock on 2024 T20 WC final loss
What's the story
Veteran South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has revealed that the team never discussed their heartbreaking defeat in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. The match, which was played in Barbados, saw India clinch a victory by seven runs. De Kock, who has blown hot and cold in the ongoing 2026 T20 WC, said after that fateful evening, each player went their own way and moved on without any discussion about the game.
Personal processes
We went home and went through our own processes
De Kock emphasized that no one really wanted to talk about the game. "We went home and went through our own processes about how to deal with it," de Kock said on Saturday in the pre-match press conference. The wicketkeeper-batter, who scored 39 off 31 in that match, reiterated that they never really spoke about the defeat as a team. "We didn't need to talk about it as a team. That's pretty much it. We never really spoke about it."
Game dynamics
Nature of World Cups doesn't allow favoritism: De Kock
De Kock also shared his thoughts on the unpredictable nature of World Cups. He said, "I think the nature of World Cups is that it doesn't allow favoritism." The South African cricketer emphasized that a game can change in just two to three overs due to one individual performance. This unpredictability, he believes, makes T20 World Cups particularly interesting.
Upcoming clash
India vs SA will be a battle of mental strength
Looking ahead to the upcoming match between India and South Africa, de Kock said it will be a test of who handles pressure better. He said, "I think it's more when you're out there on the pressure side, who deals with the pressure better and wins the small moments in the game." This insight highlights how crucial mental strength can be in high-stakes cricket matches.
Comeback
A comeback for the ages
The 2024 T20 WC final was a nail-biting affair. South Africa required a run-a-ball 30 runs and had the game in hand. In came Jasprit Bumrah, who conceded only four runs. The next over saw Hardik Pandya dismiss the well-set Heinrich Klaasen, marking the shift in momentum. Although SA required 16 runs off the final over, they still had David Miller in the middle. However, Hardik dismissed Miller on the over's first ball. The Indian team hence prevailed eventually.