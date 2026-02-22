'Never spoke...': De Kock on 2024 T20 WC final loss

Veteran South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has revealed that the team never discussed their heartbreaking defeat in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. The match, which was played in Barbados, saw India clinch a victory by seven runs. De Kock, who has blown hot and cold in the ongoing 2026 T20 WC, said after that fateful evening, each player went their own way and moved on without any discussion about the game.

Personal processes We went home and went through our own processes De Kock emphasized that no one really wanted to talk about the game. "We went home and went through our own processes about how to deal with it," de Kock said on Saturday in the pre-match press conference. The wicketkeeper-batter, who scored 39 off 31 in that match, reiterated that they never really spoke about the defeat as a team. "We didn't need to talk about it as a team. That's pretty much it. We never really spoke about it."

Game dynamics Nature of World Cups doesn't allow favoritism: De Kock De Kock also shared his thoughts on the unpredictable nature of World Cups. He said, "I think the nature of World Cups is that it doesn't allow favoritism." The South African cricketer emphasized that a game can change in just two to three overs due to one individual performance. This unpredictability, he believes, makes T20 World Cups particularly interesting.

Upcoming clash India vs SA will be a battle of mental strength Looking ahead to the upcoming match between India and South Africa, de Kock said it will be a test of who handles pressure better. He said, "I think it's more when you're out there on the pressure side, who deals with the pressure better and wins the small moments in the game." This insight highlights how crucial mental strength can be in high-stakes cricket matches.

