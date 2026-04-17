NZ's Dean Foxcroft slams his maiden ODI fifty: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand racked up 247/8 (50 overs) against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Black Caps were powered by half-centuries from Henry Nicholls and Dean Foxcroft. They were down to 131/4 and then 192/6 before Foxcroft took charge. Foxcroft, playing his second ODI, slammed his maiden half-century. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Foxcroft steadies the ship
Foxcroft came in after NZ, electing to bat, were four down in 27.5 overs (131/4). They lost a well-set Nicholls, who scored a defiant 68. Although Foxcroft had brief stands with Muhammad Abbas and Josh Clarkson, NZ lost their sixth wicket before 200. The 27-year-old added crucial runs down the order, scoring 59 off 58 balls (8 fours). Nahid Rana knocked him over.
Information
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, this was Foxcroft's maiden half-century in ODI cricket. In his only other ODI appearance, the spin-bowling all-rounder departed for a golden duck (also against Bangladesh, 2023). Across List A cricket, the right-handed batter raced to his 11th half-century. He also owns three tons.