Foxcroft took charge after NZ were down to 192/6

NZ's Dean Foxcroft slams his maiden ODI fifty: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 03:00 pm Apr 17, 202603:00 pm

What's the story

New Zealand racked up 247/8 (50 overs) against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Black Caps were powered by half-centuries from Henry Nicholls and Dean Foxcroft. They were down to 131/4 and then 192/6 before Foxcroft took charge. Foxcroft, playing his second ODI, slammed his maiden half-century. Here are the key stats.