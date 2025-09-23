Presenting highest opening partnerships for India vs Pakistan (T20Is)

In a historic feat, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma recently set a new record for India's highest opening partnership in T20Is against Pakistan. The duo put together an impressive 105-run stand during the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Sunday. Their efforts meant India prevailed comfortably while chasing a 172-run target in Dubai. On this note, let's look at Indian opening pairs with 50-plus partnerships versus Pakistan in T20Is.

#1 Gill & Abhishek - 105 in Dubai, 2022 The left-right combination of Gill and Abhishek gave India a blistering start in Dubai. They took on Pakistan's attack in the powerplay and beyond. However, their partnership was broken in the 10th over when Gill was clean bowled by Faheem Ashraf for 47 off 28 balls. At that time, India were already well ahead with a score of 105/1. Abhishek ended up scoring 74 off just 39 balls as India prevailed in the 19th over.

#2 Gambhir & Rahane - 77 in Bengaluru, 2012 Gill and Abhishek broke the previous record of 77 runs set by Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane in the 2012 Bengaluru T20I. Though India were off to a steady start while batting first in Bengaluru, the intent of the openers put the middle order under pressure. While Gambhir made consumed 41 balls for his 43-run knock, Rahane was a bit more aggressive (42 off 31 balls). As a result, India were restricted to 133/9. Pakistan later won by five wickets.

#3 Dhawan & Rohit - 54 in Mirpur, 2014 India successfully accomplished the 131-run target in the 2014 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. The Men in Blue were off to a perfect start with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan adding 54 runs. Dhawan, who made 30 off 28 balls, was the first to depart. Rohit (24 off 21 balls) followed him soon after. India went on to win this affair by seven wickets.