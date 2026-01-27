Hardik Pandya has clocked these numbers in T20 WCs: Stats 

Team India will enter the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as defending champions, having clinched the preceding edition. Despite some changes from their previous squad in 2024, the Men in Blue remain a formidable team with star-studded players. Veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be instrumental to India's success at the event. On this note, let's dissect his stats in the tournament.

Journey Pandya's journey in T20 WCs Pandya wasn't even two months old in international cricket when he played his maiden T20 WC match in 2016. While the then 22-year-old showed glimpses of his potential, he couldn't really set the stage on fire. As he was not fit to bowl in the 2021 event, his selection as a genuine batter sparked controversy. He fared well in India's run to the semi-final in the 2022 competition. Pandya also played a vital role in India's glory in 2024.

Stats Pandya's numbers at the event Overall, Pandya has played 24 games across the past four T20 WCs. Across 16 innings, he has scored 357 runs at an average of 29.75. His strike rate of 142.23 is also fine as the tally includes a couple of fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandya is one among just the nine batters to record multiple 50-plus scores while batting at five or lower in the tourney. He is the only Indian with this feat.

DYK Pandya owns this feat in T20 WC semis Albeit in a losing cause, Pandya smashed a brilliant 63 off 33 balls in the high-voltage semi-final clash against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. This is the joint-highest score by a batter operating at five or lower in the semi-finals or finals of a T20 WC game. Pandya shares this feat with Australia's George Bailey, who made 63 against the West Indies in the 2012 semi-final.

Bowling 24 wickets with the ball With the ball, Pandya has scalped 24 wickets at the event at a fine average of 21.66. His economy of 8.52 is decent. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, and West Indies's Dwayne Bravo are the only other all-rounders to claim at least 24 wickets in the tourney while scoring over 350 runs.