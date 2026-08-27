How has Iga Swiatek performed at US Open? Key stats
What's the story
Women's singles tennis world number 8, Iga Swiatek, enters the 2026 US Open as a contender to win the prestigious honor. Swiatek, who is seeded number eight in the tournament, will be aiming to make her presence felt and go the distance. Notably, Swiatek is yet to win a Grand Slam title in 2026. Recently, she lost in the semi-finals at Cincinnati Open.
US Open
Swiatek has won the US Open once
Swiatek enters the 2026 US Open tournament with a point to prove.
Since winning the Grand Slam back in 2022, she has suffered a 4th-round exit in 2023 and successive quarter-final exits in 2024 and 2025.
Before 2022, she was ousted in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th rounds respectively in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Swiatek is 24-6 at US Open.
Information
Her overall stats at Grand Slams
Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek has a 113-24 win-loss record. She is a six-time Grand Slam champion. Besides the US Open, Swiatek has won 4 French Open titles and one Wimbledon honor. In 2026, Swiatek reached the quarters at Australian Open before 4th and 3rd-round exits at French Open and Wimbledon respectively.