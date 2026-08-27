How has Iga Swiatek performed at US Open? Key stats

Swiatek enters the 2026 US Open tournament with a point to prove.

Since winning the Grand Slam back in 2022, she has suffered a 4th-round exit in 2023 and successive quarter-final exits in 2024 and 2025.

Before 2022, she was ousted in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th rounds respectively in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Swiatek is 24-6 at US Open.