Jos Buttler owns 1,000-plus runs in T20 World Cups: Stats

England will have a point to prove in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, as they have not fared well in recent white-ball ICC events. Their team, led by Harry Brook , features a mix of experienced players and promising young talents. Jos Buttler will be their main man as he is among the most dangerous batters going around. On this note, let's decode his stellar numbers in T20 World Cups.

Journey Buttler's journey in T20 World Cup The 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka marked Buttler's debut in the gala competition. While he was England's designated finisher back, Buttler has emerged as a formidable top-order batter in T20 cricket in recent years. Under his leadership, England tasted glory in the preceding 2022 edition in Australia. Buttler has played 35 matches in the tournament, the most by an England player.

Stats Fourth-highest run-getter in T20 WC history Buttler has featured in each of the last five T20 WC editions, as per ESPNcricinfo. Having played 35 games, Buttler has scored 1,013 runs at an average of 42.20. His strike rate reads 147.23 as the tally includes five fifties and a ton. India's Virat Kohli (1,292), India's Rohit Sharma (1,220), and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) are the only other batters with over 1,000 runs in the competition.

DYK Numbers that reflect Buttler's dominance Among batters with at least 400 T20 WC runs, Buttler boasts the fourth-highest average. His strike rate of 147.23 is also the fourth-best in this regard. India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Kevin Pietersen are the only other batters with the T20 WC double of 40-plus average and 140-plus strike rate (Minimum 400 runs). Buttler owns 43 sixes in the championship. Only Rohit (50) and West Indies's Chris Gayle (63) have hit more.

