How have North East Zone fared in Duleep Trophy? 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) is all set to kick off its new domestic season with the Duleep Trophy from August 28. The tournament will be played in a zonal format this year after last season's round-robin structure. Meanwhile, the North East Zone will enter the six-team competition as underdogs. Here we decode their run in the past Duleep Trophy editions.

Debut When did North East Zone make their Duleep Trophy debut? North East Zone is the youngest team to feature in this year's competition, having made their Duleep Trophy debut in 2022. NEZ joined the original five teams after the zonal format returned following a three-season hiatus due to COVID-19. Hence, the upcoming tourney will mark NEZ's third appearance in the Duleep Trophy. Players from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim feature in the NEZ team.

Information NEZ yet to play Duleep Trophy semis NEZ were knocked out in the quarter-finals in both 2022 and 2023 editions. Hence, the team is yet to win a game in the First-Class competition. Ankur Malik, who made 81 in the 2022 quarter-final, is their only half-centurion so far. Dipu Sangma (3/70 in 2022) is the only NEZ bowler with a Duleep Trophy three-fer.