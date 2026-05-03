Shreyas Iyer strikes at 222.93 at Narendra Modi Stadium (IPL)

On Sunday, Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Match 46 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). After suffering their first defeat of the season against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS will be eager to bounce back and maintain their position at the top of the table. Eyes will be on their skipper Shreyas Iyer , who has been among massive runs this season. On this note, let's decode his IPL stats in Ahmedabad.

Stats Three 50-plus scores across four outings Iyer has indeed enjoyed operating at GT's home ground—the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has returned with 243 runs across four IPL innings at this venue, having been dismissed only once. Moreover, these runs have come at a stunning strike rate of 222.93. He owns 21 maximums at this venue. His scores at this ground read 58*, 97*, 87*, and 1.

Feat Best strike rate at the venue Iyer owns the best strike rate among bowlers with at least 110 IPL runs in Ahmedabad (222.93). The 97* is his best IPL score, which came last year against GT. Iyer's 87* (41) in Ahmedabad came against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash last year. His efforts helped the Kings chase down 204. This remains the second-highest score by a captain in the IPL playoffs.

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