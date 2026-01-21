Shubman Gill: Dissecting his stats in First-Class cricket

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is all set to feature in the second leg of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy . The star batter headed to Rajkot after playing the final ODI against New Zealand in Indore. His home team, Punjab, will take on Saurashtra in their sixth league-stage match, starting on January 22. On this note, we list down his stats in First-Class cricket.

Stats An average of 50-plus in the format Gill, one of the finest Test batters going around, has been a beast in First-Class cricket. Having played 69 First-Class matches, Gill has scored 5,537 runs at a stellar average of 50.79, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter's tally of 19 tons and 20 fifties speaks volumes about his conversion rate. Gill's highest FC score (269) came in the Edgbaston Test versus England last year.

Journey Journey in FC cricket Gill made his First-Class debut for his state team, Punjab, in November 2017. His maiden Test appearance came against Australia in the iconic Boxing Day Melbourne Test in December 2020. Though the batter blew hot and cold in the initial phase of his Test career, he brought his A-game out after being named the Test captain last year. In his maiden leadership assignment in Tests, Gill scored a record-breaking 722 runs in just eight innings during the England Test series.

