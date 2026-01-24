Suryakumar Yadav averages 40 in T20 World Cups: Key stats 

The T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few weeks away, starting on February 7. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. As the defending champions after their stunning win in the 2024 edition, Team India is gearing up to defend its title on home soil. Eyes will be on their skipper, Suryakumar Yadav , who will be featuring in his fourth T20 WC. On this note, let's dissect his stats in the tourney.

Stats Best strike rate in the tournament's history As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has previously featured in the 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions of the T20 WC. He played 18 games in these tournaments, scoring 480 runs at a fine average of 40. What's really impressive is his strike rate of 158.94. This is the best strike rate among batters with at least 450 runs in the tourney. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (154.23) is the only other batter with a 150-plus strike rate in this regard.

DYK His numbers in different editions SKY didn't get many chances in the 2021 edition as he managed 42 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 144.82. The 2022 edition saw him finish as the third-highest run-getter. The 35-year-old scored 239 runs across six games at 59.75. His strike rate was a stunning 189.68 (50s: 3). In India's title-winning run in 2024, the batter scored 199 runs from eight games at 28.42 (SR: 135.37). This includes two fifties.

